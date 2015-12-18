JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesia's president said on
Friday he will "immediately" summon the transport minister after
domestic media reported that the ministry has banned online
ride-hailing services like Go-Jek.
"Don't let the people be burdened because of regulations.
(The regulations) need to be managed," Joko Widodo said on his
official Twitter account (@jokowi).
The transport ministry is cracking down on personal vehicles
that are used as public transport without licences and without
complying with regulations, Kompas.com reported, citing a senior
ministry official.
The crackdown has brought a strong public backlash in a
country where transport options are limited.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by
Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)