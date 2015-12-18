JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesia's president said on Friday he will "immediately" summon the transport minister after domestic media reported that the ministry has banned online ride-hailing services like Go-Jek.

"Don't let the people be burdened because of regulations. (The regulations) need to be managed," Joko Widodo said on his official Twitter account (@jokowi).

The transport ministry is cracking down on personal vehicles that are used as public transport without licences and without complying with regulations, Kompas.com reported, citing a senior ministry official.

The crackdown has brought a strong public backlash in a country where transport options are limited.