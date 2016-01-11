JAKARTA Jan 11 So stiff is competition between
Indonesia's motorcycle taxis app companies that new entrants are
going to extreme lengths to stand out.
Aris Wahyudi, the founder of the newest motorcycle-sharing
company, reckons he has found a unique way to win business:
not-so-smelly drivers.
"We took the decision to do an odour test for our customers'
satisfaction," Wahyudi said, speaking in a sweltering basement
car park, where prospective drivers are lining up to have their
armpits sniffed as part of a selection test.
Dozens of companies have set up in Indonesia in the past
year or so, seeking to emulate the success of Go-Jek, the first
local firm to use smart phones to tap into the country's
millions of traditional motorcycle taxis, known locally as
ojeks.
There are now nearly 40 such firms operating in Indonesia,
including Malaysia's GrabBike, and local firms Ojeks Syari,
which advertises the Islamic credentials of its jilbab-wearing,
women-only drivers, and Limobike, which offer a deluxe service
with Vespa-style scooters.
Endang Ahmad, 37, takes his job as a professional
armpit-sniffer very seriously.
"I have already found many types of body odour smell," he
says, clutching a clipboard which he uses to score candidates as
they stand, arms outstretched, in front of a fan meant to
simulate the headwind of a motorcycle ride.
"The ones who have sweat smell and armpit smell mixed we
don't give a pass."
How to respond to the rapid expansion of ride-hailing
services in Indonesia, a mostly tropical, sticky country of some
250 million people where public transport is patchy, has caused
friction within the government.
Last month, President Joko Widodo overturned a ban on such
services only hours after his transport minister imposed it,
amid a popular outcry on social media.
Wahyudi, a former electronic engineer who took money from
friends, family and investors to set up UberJek, which has no
connection to global car-sharing service Uber, says his company
is the only one to conduct such stringent smell checks.
When the company launches in a month or two with some 3,000
drivers, customers will be able to use the app to rate drivers
based on their smell. Drivers who accumulate too many negative
reviews will get a warning and could be suspended if they fail
to scrub up.
Muhammad Ali, 44, wants to supplement the salary he earns
working in a bank by driving a motorcycle taxi in the evenings.
He has come prepared for the odour test.
"I have brought Rexona (deodorant) because, according to my
wife, I have smelly body odour," he said. "But I am really
optimistic I can pass all the tests today."
