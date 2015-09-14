JAKARTA, Sept 14 Jakarta police arrested on Monday 30 drivers working for Uber Technologies Inc as the car-hailing service is not leagl in the city, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Uber and its drivers do not meet the formal requirements to operate as a public transportation service, Jakarta police spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

In a statement, Uber said it would take the issue up with the city's governor. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)