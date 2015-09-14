* Jakarta police arrest 30 Uber drivers in crackdown
* Uber says no drivers arrested; reaching out to Jakarta
governor
(Adds Uber comment, background)
By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Sept 14 Uber Technologies Inc
denied on Monday that authorities in Jakarta had arrested some
of its drivers after police in the city said they were cracking
down on the car-hailing service because it was operating
illegally.
Police spokesman Mohammad Iqbal had earlier told Reuters
that 30 Uber drivers had been arrested by a task force set up
last week to catch traffic offenders. He said Uber drivers did
not pay the correct taxes and the company did not have the
licence needed to operate as a form of public transport.
Uber spokesman Karun Arya, however, told Reuters in a email
that none of its drivers had been arrested, but added that the
company was in contact with Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok"
Tjahaja Purnama to address any issues related to its licence.
"You have been given incorrect information by the Jakarta
Police," Arya added.
On its website, the firm asked customers to sign a petition
to help "save" it in Jakarta.
Uber launched in Jakarta last year and has some 6,000
drivers. Other car-hailing apps and online services such as
GrabTaxi and motorbike app Go-Jek also operate in the city,
where traffic congestion is notorious and public transport is
lacking.
The crackdown on U.S.-based Uber in Jakarta is the latest in
a series of troubles facing the company across the world. Taxi
drivers have staged protests against the service for hurting
their livelihoods while many city governments have banned it for
breaching licensing laws.
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Randy Fabi
and Miral Fahmy)