* Refurbished jets will boost "interoperability" with US
* Indonesia to pay F-16 refurbishment, engine overhauls
* Developing ties with Indonesia is an Obama priority
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 The United States is giving,
not selling, two dozen second-hand F-16 fighter planes to
Indonesia to strengthen security ties with an "important
U.S.partner," the Defense Department said on Monday,
Elaborating on an announcement on Friday by the presidents
of the two countries, the department said Jakarta would cover
an estimated up to $750 million to refurbish the late-model
fighters and overhaul their engines.
The F-16 C/D models are decommissioned and no longer part
of the U.S. Air Force inventory. Retooled and upgraded, they
will contribute to Indonesia's "interoperability" with the
United States, Navy Commander Leslie Hull-Ryde, a Defense
Department spokeswoman, added in an email to Reuters.
Interoperability is the extent to which military forces are
able to communicate with each other and share information to
achieve a common goal.
"Indonesia is an important U.S. partner and a leader in
Southeast Asia," Hull-Ryde said. "The Department of Defense is
working to support the Indonesian military in their efforts to
modernize the force."
Developing ties with Indonesia, the largest country in
Southeast Asia and the world's most populous Muslim-majority
nation, is a priority for the Obama administration as it seeks
to shape the economies and security of the region.
With arms transfers come training, closer military
establishments and other ties.
The United States granted Indonesia, "without cost," the
Lockheed Martin Corp aircraft and United Technologies Corp
Pratt & Whitney engines, Hull-Ryde said, and the fix-up bill
"is not expected to exceed $750 million."
U.S. President Barack Obama and Indonesian President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono announced the planned F-16 transfer in a
joint statement near the end of a nine-day Asia-Pacific tour
that Obama used to reassert U.S. interests in the region.
The planes will give Indonesia a "much-needed" capability
to protect its sovereign airspace "without compromising the
defense budget and other national priorities," the White House
said on Friday.
The Defense Department said the C/D Block 25 models will be
brought back to "essentially the same capabilities they once
had when actively flying in the U.S. Air Force."
The airframes are expected to be upgraded to meet the
Indonesian Air Force's current needs, Hull-Ryde said. They are
coming from the U.S. Air Force's Aerospace Maintenance and
Regeneration Group in Tucson, Arizona.
The transfer of advanced U.S. weapons will help establish a
longterm security relationship, partly because the complex
technology of U.S. equipment requires regular collaboration
between the United States and its partners.
U.S. assistance creates "strong incentives for recipient
countries to maintain good ties with the United States," Andrew
Shapiro, who heads the State Department's Bureau of
Political-Military Affairs, told a Washington audience earlier
this month.
(Editing by Jackie Frank)