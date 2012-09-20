WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The United States said on
Thursday it will sell Indonesia eight AH-64/D Apache helicopters
to strengthen security ties with the largest country in
Southeast Asia and the world's most populous Muslim-majority
nation.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking during a
meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa in
Washington, said Congress had been notified of the intent to
sell the aircraft.
"This agreement will strengthen our comprehensive
partnership and help enhance security across the region,"
Clinton said.
President Barack Obama's administration has sought to
buttress defense ties with Indonesia as it refocuses its
attention toward the Asia-Pacific following long years of war in
Iraq and Afghanistan.
The United States has stepped up military cooperation with
traditional allies such as the Philippines and Australia, and
joined regional efforts to press China to accept a multilateral
framework for solving flaring territorial disputes in the South
China Sea.
Clinton did not reveal an estimated cost for the Apache
deal, which Indonesian media have reported has been in the works
for months. The attack helicopters, used by militaries around
the world, are made by Boeing.
The United States last year announced it was giving
Indonesia two dozen second-hand F-16 fighter planes, with
Jakarta covering the estimated $750 million needed to refurbish
the late-model fighters and overhaul their engines.
U.S. officials say the delivery of U.S. hardware will
improve cooperation and information-sharing between the U.S. and
Indonesian militaries as they face common security threats.
The announcement of the helicopter sale came as Clinton and
Natalegawa wound up the third regular U.S.-Indonesia joint
commission meeting, with both saying that ties between the two
countries had grown stronger.
Clinton, who visited Indonesia this month as part of an
Asia-Pacific tour, said trade topped $26 billion last year and
that the United States would invest $600 million over the next
five years in Indonesian clean energy development, child health
and nutrition programs and government transparency initiatives
under its Millennium Challenge aid program.
Indonesia has been among the nations hit by violent
anti-American protests over the past week to protest against a
U.S.-made video seen as critical of Islam.
Clinton said that the United States had decided to
temporarily close its diplomatic facilities in the country on
Friday in case further protests erupt. But she praised Jakarta
for its response to the crisis.
"We are very grateful for not only the cooperation and the
protection that has been provided to our facilities, but also
for the strong statements condemning violence," Clinton said.