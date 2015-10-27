* Widodo to cut short first official U.S. trip
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Julia Edwards
JAKARTA/WASHINGTON, Oct 26 Indonesia's president
Joko Widodo will return early from an official trip to the
United States due to a haze crisis caused by raging peat fires
in the Southeast Asian country, the government said.
Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian region have been
suffering for weeks from smoke caused by smouldering forest
fires in Sumatra and Borneo islands that authorities have
struggled to contain.
"The president will return a day earlier and will not be
going to the west coast of the U.S.," Cabinet Secretary Pramono
Anung said. Widodo will fly back on Tuesday evening.
Widodo, who arrived in Washington on Sunday, said planned
meetings with Apple and Google in Silicon Valley on Wednesday
would go ahead without him. They are aimed at attracting
hundreds of millions of dollars in investment into Indonesia's
tech sector.
"I have asked several ministers to proceed with the meetings
with the CEOs on the west coast," Widodo said in a statement
released by the presidential palace in Jakarta. He said he would
fly directly to the haze-affected areas.
Widodo met U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday, when they
discussed climate change ahead of a U.N. climate summit in Paris
in December.
Obama said later it was important for large countries like
the United States and Indonesia "to arrive at the strongest
possible set of targets and international agreements when we
arrive in Paris".
Widodo said they had held "a thorough discussion" on climate
change and agreed to work together "for the sake of our future
generations".
"Especially in Indonesia, we have a big challenge right now.
We have peat fires, and the efforts to extinguish it is quite
challenging," he said.
A joint statement said Indonesia and the United States
committed to work closely to implement strong policies to limit
greenhouse gas emissions and increase climate resilience.
Indonesia is home to the world's third-largest tropical
forest and is the sixth-biggest greenhouse gas emitter due to
deforestation, the degradation of peatland and forest fires.
Nearly 100,000 active fires have been detected in Indonesia
so far in 2015, according to the Global Emissions Fire Database.
The World Resources Institute think tank estimates that,
since September, daily greenhouse gas emissions from those fires
have exceeded emissions from all U.S. economic activity.
Tens of thousands of Indonesians are suffering from
respiratory diseases because of the haze, which has also caused
school closures and flight disruptions.
Indonesia's disaster management agency said late on Monday
haze had begun drifting south towards Java island, where more
than half of Indonesia's population lives.
The capital, Jakarta, and western Java were covered in a
"thin layer" of smoke but pollution levels were not dangerous,
the agency said.
Indonesia has submitted a national strategy to the United
Nations outlining how it will tackle climate change from 2020,
pledging a voluntary emission reduction cut of 29 percent by
2030 that can be raised to 41 percent if other countries offer
financial assistance.
The United States has said it would give Indonesia $2.75
million to combat haze issue, a sum criticized for being tiny
relative to the problem. Environmental groups have called on
Widodo to address the causes of the fires better rather than
spend taxpayers' money on fighting them.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Valerie Volcivici
in Washington; Editing by John Stonestreet and Paul Tait)