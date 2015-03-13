GENEVA, March 13 Indonesia has complained at the World Trade Organization about U.S. duties levied on Indonesian shipments of coated paper, the WTO said in a statement on Friday.

The United States imposed punitive tariffs on the products to punish what it sees as unfair subsidies and pricing, and Indonesia has taken the first step in a formal trade dispute because it says the U.S. measures break WTO rules.

The United States now has 60 days to satisfy its concerns, or Indonesia could ask the WTO to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles)