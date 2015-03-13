China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
GENEVA, March 13 Indonesia has complained at the World Trade Organization about U.S. duties levied on Indonesian shipments of coated paper, the WTO said in a statement on Friday.
The United States imposed punitive tariffs on the products to punish what it sees as unfair subsidies and pricing, and Indonesia has taken the first step in a formal trade dispute because it says the U.S. measures break WTO rules.
The United States now has 60 days to satisfy its concerns, or Indonesia could ask the WTO to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.