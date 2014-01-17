JAKARTA Jan 17 Indonesian television operator PT Visi Media Asia Tbk, controlled by the Bakrie Group conglomerate, plans to start its own pay TV business in March, the company's president commissioner said on Friday.

"We want to enter into the pay TV business especially in content provider so that it can be fed into satellite, cable and mobile TV," Anindya Bakrie told Reuters.

In anticipation of the World Cup soccer tournament that will start in June, Visi Media was preparing 6-12 channels.

Visi Media, which has a market capitalisation of $380 million, planned to invest around $150 million and was looking for partnerships to cut its capital expenditure.

Last week, the company said it aimed to sell a 15 percent stake in PT Intermedia Capital, which owns free-to-air television station ANTV, through an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this quarter.

Visi Media shares closed down 1.43 percent at 276 rupiah on Friday while the broader Jakarta Composite Index's was down 0.01 percent.

($1 = 12,117.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiyah Dahrul, Editing by Mark Heinrich)