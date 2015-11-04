UPDATE 1-MasterCard's profit, revenue beat estimates
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as people spent more using credit and debit cards.
JAKARTA Nov 4 Indonesia closed Bali airport, one of the country's busiest international terminals, until Thursday due to volcanic eruptions on Mount Rinjani on a nearby island, meteorological agency said on Wednesday.
Ngurah Rai airport in Bali and Selaparang airport in West Nusa Tenggara will be closed until Thursday and the situation will be re-evaluated before reopening, Indonesia's meteorological agency said in a statement.
"Tremors due to volcanic activities are continously recorded and potential of more eruption is still high," it said. Mount Rinjani has been spewing ashes since last weekend.
Tens of thousands of travellers in Bali were stranded in July when the resort island's airport was closed due to volcanic eruptions on Mount Raung in East Java.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Michael Perry)
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as people spent more using credit and debit cards.
LONDON, May 2 Commodities trader Vitol has agreed to buy an 85,000 barrel per day (bpd) condensate splitter in the Netherlands from Koch Supply and Trading, a subsidiary of U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries, Vitol said in a statement on Tuesday.