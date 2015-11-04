* Airport closed due to volcanic eruption
* Nearly 700 flights cancelled
* High chance of further eruption
JAKARTA, Nov 4 Indonesia has closed Bali
airport, one of its busiest international terminals, cancelling
hundreds of flights, because of ash spewed by a volcano on a
nearby island, authorities said on Wednesday.
The resort island's Ngurah Rai airport will be closed until
Thursday morning and will reopen after a re-evaluation of the
situation, officials said.
"A total of 692 flights have been cancelled," airport
authorities said in a statement.
Mount Rinjani on the nearby island of Lombok has been
spewing ash since last weekend.
"Tremors due to volcanic activities are continously recorded
and potential of more eruption is still high," the
meteorological agency said in a statement.
Media reported the volcanic eruption had also delayed the
deportation of one of India's most-wanted men, Rajendra Nikalje,
widely known as Chhota Rajan. He was arrested in Bali last week
after a two-decade-long international manhunt.
Tens of thousands of travellers in Bali were stranded during
peak holiday season in July when the airport was closed due to
volcanic eruptions on Mount Raung in East Java.
