JAKARTA Dec 5 Mount Gamalama erupted to
spew lava and ash on Ternate in eastern Indonesia, prompting
thousands of residents to flee the volcano on one of the former
Spice Islands.
There were no immediate reports of casualties after the
1,715-metre-high (5,650-foot) volcano first erupted late on
Sunday.
Residents grabbed warm clothing before fleeing their houses,
with many taking refuge at the local governor's house.
"We advised residents to use masks and the local authority
to close the airport until everything is normalised," said
Surono, head of Indonesia's Centre of Vulcanology and Geological
Disaster Mitigation.
He said many residents were returning to their homes,
although authorities were keeping the volcano at the second
highest level of alert, he said.
The Sultan Babullah airport in the provincial capital of
Ternate shut on Monday, said Pujobroto, corporate secretary at
PT Garuda Indonesia, which flies twice a day to the
city in the Molucca chain of islands.
The volcano has clove groves on its foothills, one of the
spices that led the Portuguese and Dutch to settle there several
centuries ago, and Ternate city is the business centre for an
island group now becoming known for nickel mining.
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is on
the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is frequently prone to natural
disasters such as earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis and floods.
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and
Ron Popeski)