JAKARTA Feb 14 A volcanic eruption in East
Java, Indonesia, showered ash and debris over parts of densely
populated east and central Java, resulting in the closure of
three airports, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB)
said on Friday.
There have been no confirmed deaths from the eruption by
Mount Kelud on Thursday, BNPB spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said. He
said his team was trying to verify reports of two deaths.
"Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Adisumarmo Airport in Solo and
Adisucipto Airport in Yogyakarta are still closed," Sutopo said.
"Areas to the west of Mount Kelud including central Java,
Yogyakarta, Cilacap, Magelang, Temenggung and Boyolali are still
experiencing showers of ash because last night the biggest
eruption ... threw sand and ash 17 km into the air to the west,"
he said.
The eruption had caused minimal damage to buildings, Sutopo
said, but had left 3 to 5 cm of ash and sand on roads.