SIDOARJO, Indonesia Oct 27 Plodding around a
vast field of mud that sits on top of a dozen submerged
villages, tourists snap photographs of a volcano that is still
spewing sludge nearly a decade after it erupted in one of the
strangest disasters on record.
A short distance away, a woman surveys stone sculptures of
half-buried people and monuments commemorating the 2006
catastrophe that displaced tens of thousands of villagers and
transformed a landscape stretching across hundreds of hectares
at the eastern end of Indonesia's Java island. Reports at the
time put the death toll at around a dozen.
Disaster tourism has become more common in Indonesia, where
visitors are drawn to sites of earthquakes, floods and volcanic
eruptions to witness the aftermath of catastrophes or simply do
some soul-searching.
"I had watched a lot of the news on television, but I didn't
expect that seeing it with my own eyes could give such a
different impression," said tourist Wisnu Titik Kartiani at
Sidoarjo's mudflow disaster site. "If this is called tourism, I
suppose this is tragic tourism."
Her guide, Sumono, was one of the villagers who now ferry
tourists on their motorcycles or sell videos of the disaster
that took away their livelihoods as factory workers.
"We are grateful for any work we can get," he said.
At its peak, mud was spewing at a rate of around 150,000
cubic metres a day from the volcano at Sidoarjo, which many
believed was triggered when PT Lapindo Brantas, a company linked
to the powerful Bakrie family, was drilling for oil and gas.
The Bakries denied wrongdoing and said it was due to natural
causes.
The government had agreed to foot part of the compensation
costs and, to date, around 90 percent of the victims had
received payments, said Wahyu Sutopo, an official at the
Sidoarjo Mudflow Mitigation Agency.
While some may consider the chapter closed, others are keen
to preserve the disaster as part of Indonesia's history.
Among the statues that have sprung up at the site is a giant
effigy of Aburizal Bakrie, patriarch of the Bakrie family, which
stands near a stone tomb etched with the words "let this nation
not forget".
