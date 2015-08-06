Passengers wait for flight information at the international departure terminal at Ngurah Rai Airport, on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, August 6, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Nyoman Budhiana/Antara Foto

Mount Raung (top) spews ash into the air, as seen from Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province, July 31, 2015.

SYDNEY Virgin Australia (VAH.AX) said it had halted all flights in and out of the Indonesian holiday resort island of Bali on Friday because of volcanic ash billowing from a nearby volcano.

Mount Raung in East Java has been erupting on and off for more than a month, forcing several airports to close and disrupting the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers.

"We have been advised that Mt Raung continues to erupt and winds are blowing in an unfavourable direction, and are forecast to continue to do so for the rest of the day," Virgin said in a statement, cancelling a dozen flights to and from Denpasar Airport.

