SYDNEY Aug 7 Virgin Australia said it
had halted all flights in and out of the Indonesian holiday
resort island of Bali on Friday because of volcanic ash
billowing from a nearby volcano.
Mount Raung in East Java has been erupting on and off for
more than a month, forcing several airports to close and
disrupting the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers.
"We have been advised that Mt Raung continues to erupt and
winds are blowing in an unfavourable direction, and are forecast
to continue to do so for the rest of the day," Virgin said in a
statement, cancelling a dozen flights to and from Denpasar
Airport.
