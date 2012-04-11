WASHINGTON Parts of the Indonesia's Sumatra island remain in danger from a tsunami following a series of powerful earthquakes off the Indonesian coast on Wednesday, but damage across the Indian Ocean basin is not expected, an official with the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

"So far all we've seen is on the order of about a meter or three feet or so, peak-to-peak," said Barry Hirshorn, a geophysicist at center, referring to waves measured by gauges mounted on buoys.

"And we've observed that on our closest gauge to the actual epicenter. The gauge is just off northern shore of Sumatra," Hirshorn said. "We don't expect damage basin-wide, but there is danger nearby the source. So the tsunami danger is to the coastlines closest to the earthquake, which would be northern Sumatra."

