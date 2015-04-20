JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesian conglomerate
Sinarmas Group has committed $600 million to $700 million to
build two coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.
Around $500 million of that will come from China Development
Bank, Franky Oesman Widjaja, vice-chairman at Sinarmas
Group, said in an interview on the sidelines of the World
Economic Forum in Jakarta.
Widjaja also said the planned acquisition of London-listed
Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) is "an opportunity
which is in line with our plan to develop power plants". A
potential bid was announced last week, and Widjaja said on
Monday the bid was being processed, without giving details.
A potential bid by Sinarmas and hedge fund Argyle Street
Management for ARMS risks scuppering a long-awaited
restructuring backed by ARMS co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild.
Sinarmas, founded by billionaire Eka Tjipta Widjaja, has
businesses in pulp and paper, plantations, energy, property and
financial services.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)