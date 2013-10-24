JAKARTA Oct 24 Indonesia, the world's top
importer of raw sugar, has cut its estimate for white sugar
production this year to 2.54 million tonnes, down 6 percent from
2.71 million forecast earlier, as wet weather hits supplies, the
farm minister said on Thursday.
Indonesia's white sugar output was 2.59 million tonnes last
year, Agriculture Minister Suswono told reporters.
"We estimated white sugar output in 2013 to reach 2.54
million tonnes," he added.
Indonesia splits its sugar market, with raw sugar imports
going mostly to satisfy rapidly expanding demand from industry,
such as the food and beverage sectors, while domestic sugarcane
farmers supply local mills and feed consumer demand.
This week Indonesia surprised the market with a hike of 52
percent in its expectations for imports of raw sugar in 2013, to
3.8 million tonnes.
The industry estimates that raw sugar imports could more
than double to 5.4 million tonnes this year from 2.5 million
last year.
The rise in raw sugar imports has surprised the Association
of Sugarcane Farmers.
"The government is killing sugarcane farmers by allowing new
sugar refineries and white sugar mills that use imports to be
built in Indonesia," Chairman Arum Sabil said.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy has abandoned a goal of
attaining self-sufficiency in white sugar by 2014, after efforts
to lift output got snarled in red tape over land licences,
besides competition for land and under-investment.
Indonesia ships in raw sugar from Australia, Brazil and
Thailand.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)