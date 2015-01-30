JAKARTA Jan 30 PT Wijaya Karya Realty, the property development unit of Indonesia's state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya Tbk, aims to raise at least 1 trillion rupiah ($79 million) from an initial public offering this year.

The property unit will sell about 35 percent of its shares in the second half of the year, according to Wijaya Karya's corporate secretary, Suradi, who goes by one name, speaking to Reuters by telephone late on Thursday.

"The proceeds will be used to expand (the firm's) land bank and for business expansion," Suradi said. ($1 = 12,630 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)