JAKARTA, April 8 Shares of Indonesian concrete
firm PT Wijaya Karya Beton (WIKA Beton) surged as much
as 50 percent in its trading debut on Tuesday, signalling strong
investor appetite for infrastructure-related stocks in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy.
WIKA Beton shares hit as much as 885 rupiah ($0.08) versus
its initial public offering price of 590 rupiah. The Jakarta
stock exchange was up 0.1 percent.
WIKA Beton, a unit of state-owned PT Wijaya Karya Tbk
, makes construction materials such as bridge beams,
retaining walls and pipes.
($1 = 11302.50 rupiah)
