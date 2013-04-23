SINGAPORE, April 23 Indonesian President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono said he hoped the long-delayed bid by
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd for PT Bank Danamon
can be resolved in the "very short term."
Indonesia's central bank, the final decider on the deal,
said last week the year-old DBS bid to buy the Indonesian bank
from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings may get
the go-ahead in May but that there were regulatory issues to
resolve.
"I hope it will move forward," Yudhoyono told a Thomson
Reuters Newsmaker event in Singapore on Tuesday. But he added it
must have benefits for all parties involved.
The $7.2 billion deal has been stuck, with Bank Indonesia
capping ownership stakes in local banks and politicians calling
for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to grant greater
access for Indonesian banks in Singapore in return.
