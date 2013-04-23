Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
SINGAPORE, April 23 Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said the government realises that fuel subsidies are too big and hopes to reduce them next month.
Indonesia's new acting finance minister, Hatta Rajasa, said on Monday he wants to cut hefty government fuel subsidies and avoid deepening the fiscal deficits in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"God willing, we will take the necessary steps (to reduce subsidies) ... next month," Yudhoyono told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in Singapore on Tuesday. He gave no details.
Fuel subsidies gobbled up about 15 percent of the budget last year, a figure expected to grow unless the government tackles the issue. (Reporting by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.