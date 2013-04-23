SINGAPORE, April 23 Indonesia's president told
major investors in his country's natural resources not to be
greedy, comments that suggest he is in no mood to row back on
policies that foreign mining and energy firms have called a
deterrent.
But Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono sounded more accommodative in
remarks over a long-delayed $7.2 billion bank takeover by
Singapore's DBS Group and on the thorny issue of reducing state
fuel subsidies, which are eating up a growing chunk of the
government's budget.
"My criticism to the world is that many multinational
corporations take too much and do not leave behind enough for
the people of those countries," Yudhoyono told a Thomson Reuters
Newsmaker event in Singapore on Tuesday.
Indonesia has implemented a range of policies, especially in
the mining sector, to try to force companies to invest more in
downstream businesses as a way to increase the value of products
before they are exported. The country is a major exporter of
copper, nickel and gold, among other commodities.
The policies have led to criticism that Southeast Asia's
biggest economy is growing increasingly nationalist. The former
member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
has also been criticised for doing too little to encourage
investment in oil production.
"What we need is genuine partnership and cooperation. What I
want is to continue to work closely with multinational
corporations ... not just for (companies) ... to come and take
it abroad," Yudhoyono said.
"Please understand, we too want to have a fair share. That's
all we want."
FUEL SUBSIDIES ARE TRICKY ISSUE
Yudhoyono said fuel prices should rise to reduce the
increasing budget burden of maintaining subsidies on the
products, a policy that critics say diverts funds that could be
used in other areas, such as for building much-needed
infrastructure.
But Yudhoyono also said the impact of cutting subsidies on
inflation and the poor remained major concerns, underlining how
politically difficult it is to get agreement on the issue,
especially with parliamentary and presidential elections due
next year.
Officials have suggested the government might opt for a 50
percent increase in fuel prices for the country's 11 million
private car owners. But economists say that will have little
impact on the subsidies, which account for more than 30 percent
of state spending.
The issue will be a key challenge for the next finance
minister. Yudhoyono this month appointed his chief economic
minister, Hatta Rajasa, as interim finance minister. He did not
say when Rajasa would be replaced or who would become the
country's fourth finance minister in four years.
The president said he hoped for a resolution to the year-old
bid by DBS Group Holdings Ltd for PT Bank Danamon
in the "very short term".
The deal has been stuck though, with Bank Indonesia capping
ownership stakes in local banks and politicians calling for
greater access for Indonesian banks in Singapore in return.
In response to one question, Yudhoyono conceded that
corruption was harder to eradicate than he had thought, but he
denied it had risen in his 8-1/2 years in office. His second and
final presidential term ends next year.
"It's not getting any worse, it's actually improving. But I
am still not satisfied," he said. "I am frustrated, I am angry,
I am annoyed."