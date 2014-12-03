Dec 3 Indonesia's central bank plans to introduce rules for Islamic repurchase agreements, allowing lenders to use a wide range of sovereign and corporate assets to manage their liquidity, deputy governor Halim Alamsyah told Reuters.

Efforts to develop substitutes for conventional repos are increasing across Islamic finance, as the industry looks to plug a hole in the financial tools available to Islamic banks so they can cope better during times of market stress.

Conventional repos allow institutions to lend out assets for short periods to generate liquidity. This is problematic in Islamic finance because it entails charging interest.

The central bank already has in place repurchase facilities for Islamic money market instruments, but the new rules would allow Islamic banks to make better use of their longer tenor fixed income portfolios.

"This will relate not only to local currency, but also foreign currency backed by sovereign sukuk, corporate sukuk and supranational sukuk," Alamsyah said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Bahrain.

He declined to give a specific timeframe for when the regulations would be in place, adding that other Islamic financial instruments were also being developed.

Separately, the Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation or Lembaga Penjamin Simpanan (LPS) plans to create a separate scheme to guarantee Islamic bank deposits, according to Bisnis Indonesia newspaper.

Work will start next year with the separation of funds to take place in 2016, Ronald Rulindo, LPS head of sharia and risk management division, told the newspaper.

Lack of Islamic deposit insurance has been a longstanding problems in the industry, which is set to aggravate due to incoming requirements from Basel III regulatory standards.

For bank deposits to be deemed stable under Basel III, they need to be protected by an insurance scheme. Currently, LPS guarantees all bank deposits under a single fund.

Analysts believe creating a separate fund to cover Islamic deposits would also improve customer perception of the industry.

Authorities in Indonesia want to reshape the country's Islamic finance industry by encouraging consolidation and building a new regulatory system, as the sector plays catch-up to more mature markets in Malaysia and the Middle East. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)