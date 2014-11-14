(Refiles to fixes typo on 5th paragraph)
By Bernardo Vizcaino
Nov 14 Indonesia's capital market regulator has
signed an agreement with the country's national sharia board to
strengthen oversight of the Islamic finance industry, supporting
a centralised approach being favoured elsewhere around the
globe.
A country-level approach to regulating sharia-compliant
financial services was pioneered by Malaysia in 1997 and is
gaining traction elsewhere as authorities try to standardise
industry practices and improve consumer perceptions.
The agreement would support efforts by Indonesia's financial
services authority, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), to formulate
rules governing Islamic financial services, said OJK chairman
Muliaman Hadad.
This would help create new sharia-compliant products,
develop a wider pool of sharia scholars, and support education
and awareness efforts in the industry, he added.
Indonesia's national sharia board has traditionally focused
on broader religious matters, although it has issued 95 rulings
relating to Islamic finance services, 14 of those related to the
capital market.
But authorities want to encourage a wider product range to
help Islamic banks grab a bigger share of the market, as the
sector plays catch-up to more mature markets in Malaysia and the
Middle East.
Indonesia has the world's biggest Muslim population but its
Islamic finance market lags well behind that of Malaysia.
Indonesia's Islamic banks held 4.9 percent of total banking
assets in the country last year compared with more than 20
percent for their Malaysian counterparts.
CENTRALISED
A centralised model to supervising Islamic finance is
increasingly being adopted across the global industry, although
it remains a rarity in the Gulf region.
Previously, many countries left sharia boards in individual
Islamic banks and financial firms to decide whether their
products and activities obeyed religious principles.
This approach has been criticised for inviting potential
conflicts of interest, and for producing conflicting rulings
that confused investors.
Last month, Oman's central bank set up a five-member sharia
board to help oversee the sultanate's Islamic banking industry,
while Pakistan's securities commission established a nine-member
sharia board in May of last year.
Morocco and Nigeria have made similar moves, while the
United Arab Emirates plans to develop an independent authority
which will be backed by specific legislation.
Authorities in Indonesia want to reshape the country's
Islamic finance industry by encouraging consolidation and
building a new regulatory system. Regulators are finalising a
five-year roadmap to be presented this month to industry
players, who have repeatedly called for clearer laws.
