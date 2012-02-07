BANGKOK Feb 7 Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl :

* To buy a 100 percent stake of Old World Industries I, Ltd. and Old World Transportation Ltd. in the United States for $795 million, the company told the stock exchange.

* Expects the acquisition to be completed within the first quarter subject to the applicable regulatory approvals.

* Texas-based Old World is the largest single Ethylene Oxide/Ethylene Glycol production facility in the United States with crude EO capacity of 435,000 tons per year.

($1 = 30.96 baht)