BANGKOK Feb 7 Thailand's Indorama
Ventures Pcl :
* To buy a 100 percent stake of Old World Industries I, Ltd.
and Old World Transportation Ltd. in the United States for $795
million, the company told the stock exchange.
* Expects the acquisition to be completed within the first
quarter subject to the applicable regulatory approvals.
* Texas-based Old World is the largest single Ethylene
Oxide/Ethylene Glycol production facility in the United States
with crude EO capacity of 435,000 tons per year.
($1 = 30.96 baht)
