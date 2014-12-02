- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (100 Kg
each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,500 30,500-31,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,700-31,600 30,700-32,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 30,500-31,500 31,700-31,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 32,200
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,850
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Prestige Foods 32,500
Premier proteins 32,500
Rama 32,250
Ruchi 32,500
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 53,400-53,500 53,100-53,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 53,700-53,800 53,400-53,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 56,700-56,800 56,200-56,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 56,900-57,000 56,400-56,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,650-28,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,750-28,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship