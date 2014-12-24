- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 2.5 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,500 31,000-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,600 31,200-32,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 31,500-32,500 31,700-32,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,900 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,800 Indian Rubber 32,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,000 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,300 Prestige Foods 33,300 Premier proteins 33,500 Rama 33,350 Ruchi 33,600 Vippy 33,300 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,800-59,900 59,000-59,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,100-60,200 59,300-59,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,500-61,600 60,700-60,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,700-61,800 60,900-61,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship