BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
November 22 Freight rates from Indore, the key wholesale soybeans market in central India, to other destinations in India :
--Charges for WET CARGO, in rupees per 10,000-litre tanker--
Tuesday's Previous
Indore to
Abohar --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500
Alwar --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000
Ambala --- 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Amritsar --- 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500
Banglore --- 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000
Bulandshahar --- 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000
Chennai --- 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500
Chandigarh --- 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000
Delhi --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500
Faridabad --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000
Gaziabad --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000
Hedarabad --- 19,500-20,000 19,500-20,000
Hisar --- 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500
Jaipur --- 18,500-19,000 18,500-19,000
Jalandhar --- 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500
Jammu --- 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000
Kanpur --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000
Karnal --- 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500
Ludhiana --- 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000
Mumbai --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Modinagar --- 21,000-21,500 21,000-21,500
Pathankot --- 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000
Rajpura --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500
Sangrur --- 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000
Sarhanpur --- 26,500-27,000 26,500-27,000
Sikandarabad --- 21,000-21,500 21,000-21,500
--Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonne truck load--
Indore to:
Ahmednagar --- 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Ahmedabad --- 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000
Amritsar --- 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500
Aurangabad --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Baroda --- 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Bedi Bunder --- 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Bhavnagar --- 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Bangalore --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000
Chandigarh --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500
Delhi --- 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500
Dhulia --- 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Faridabad --- 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500
Jaipur --- 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500
Jalandhar --- 26,000-26,500 26,000-26,500
Jammu* --- 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000
Kandla --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Karar --- 13,500-14,000 13,500-14,000
Karnal --- 20,000-20,500 20,000-20,500
Kolhapur --- 14,500-15,000 14,500-15,000
Ludhiana --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500
Malegaon --- 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500
Mumbai port --- 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000
Mundra --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Nashik --- 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500
Nanded --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Navlakhi --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
New Bombay --- 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500
Okha --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Porbandar --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Pipawa --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Pune --- 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000
Satara --- 13,500-14,000 13,500-14,000
Sangli --- 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500
Solapur --- 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500
* 9 tonnes
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part-owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, has delayed the start-up of its Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state by a fortnight to the end of this month, an industry source said.