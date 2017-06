November 23 Freight rates from Indore, the key wholesale soybeans market in central India, to other destinations in India :

--Charges for WET CARGO, in rupees per 10,000-litre tanker--

Wednesday's Previous

Indore to

Abohar --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500

Alwar --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000

Ambala --- 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000

Amritsar --- 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500

Banglore --- 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000

Bulandshahar --- 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000

Chennai --- 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500

Chandigarh --- 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000

Delhi --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500

Faridabad --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000

Gaziabad --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000

Hedarabad --- 19,500-20,000 19,500-20,000

Hisar --- 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500

Jaipur --- 18,500-19,000 18,500-19,000

Jalandhar --- 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500

Jammu --- 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000

Kanpur --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000

Karnal --- 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500

Ludhiana --- 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000

Mumbai --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000

Modinagar --- 21,000-21,500 21,000-21,500

Pathankot --- 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000

Rajpura --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500

Sangrur --- 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000

Sarhanpur --- 26,500-27,000 26,500-27,000

Sikandarabad --- 21,000-21,500 21,000-21,500

--Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonne truck load--

Indore to:

Ahmednagar --- 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000

Ahmedabad --- 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000

Amritsar --- 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500

Aurangabad --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500

Baroda --- 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500

Bedi Bunder --- 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000

Bhavnagar --- 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500

Bangalore --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000

Chandigarh --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500

Delhi --- 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500

Dhulia --- 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500

Faridabad --- 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500

Jaipur --- 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500

Jalandhar --- 26,000-26,500 26,000-26,500

Jammu* --- 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000

Kandla --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000

Karar --- 13,500-14,000 13,500-14,000

Karnal --- 20,000-20,500 20,000-20,500

Kolhapur --- 14,500-15,000 14,500-15,000

Ludhiana --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500

Malegaon --- 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500

Mumbai port --- 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000

Mundra --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500

Nashik --- 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500

Nanded --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000

Navlakhi --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500

New Bombay --- 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500

Okha --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500

Porbandar --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000

Pipawa --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000

Pune --- 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000

Satara --- 13,500-14,000 13,500-14,000

Sangli --- 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500

Solapur --- 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500

* 9 tonnes