MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Indore domestic freight charges- August 24 August 24 Freight rates from Indore, the key wholesale soybeans market in central India, to other destinations in India : --Charges for WET CARGO, in rupees per 10,000-litre tanker-- Friday's Previous Indore to Abohar --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Alwar --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Ambala --- 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Amritsar --- 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500 Banglore --- 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 Bulandshahar --- 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000 Chennai --- 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Chandigarh --- 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 Delhi --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Faridabad --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Gaziabad --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000 Hedarabad --- 19,500-20,000 19,500-20,000 Hisar --- 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 Jaipur --- 18,500-19,000 18,500-19,000 Jalandhar --- 31,000-31,500 31,000-31,500 Jammu --- 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 Kanpur --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000 Karnal --- 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 Ludhiana --- 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Mumbai --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Modinagar --- 21,000-21,500 21,000-21,500 Pathankot --- 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Rajpura --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Sangrur --- 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 Sarhanpur --- 26,500-27,000 26,500-27,000 Sikandarabad --- 21,000-21,500 21,000-21,500 --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonne truck load-- Indore to: Ahmednagar --- 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Ahmedabad --- 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Amritsar --- 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 Aurangabad --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Baroda --- 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Bedi Bunder --- 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Bhavnagar --- 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Bangalore --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Chandigarh --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Delhi --- 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500 Dhulia --- 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Faridabad --- 18,000-18,500 18,000-18,500 Jaipur --- 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500 Jalandhar --- 26,000-26,500 26,000-26,500 Jammu* --- 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Kandla --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Karar --- 13,500-14,000 13,500-14,000 Karnal --- 20,000-20,500 20,000-20,500 Kolhapur --- 14,500-15,000 14,500-15,000 Ludhiana --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Malegaon --- 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Mumbai port --- 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Mundra --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Nashik --- 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500 Nanded --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Navlakhi --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 New Bombay --- 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Okha --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Porbandar --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Pipawa --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Pune --- 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Satara --- 13,500-14,000 13,500-14,000 Sangli --- 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500 Solapur --- 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 * 9 tonnes
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.