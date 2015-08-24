Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
August 24 Freight rates from Indore, the key wholesale soybeans market in central India, to other destinations in India : --Charges for WET CARGO, in rupees per 10,000-litre tanker-- Monday's Previous Indore to Abohar --- 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Alwar --- 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Ambala --- 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Amritsar --- 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Banglore --- 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 Bulandshahar --- 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Chennai --- 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 Chandigarh --- 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Delhi --- 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 Faridabad --- 24,500-25,000 24,500-25,000 Gaziabad --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Hedarabad --- 21,500-22,000 21,500-22,000 Hisar --- 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 Jaipur --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000 Jalandhar --- 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Jammu --- 40,500-41,000 40,500-41,000 Kanpur --- 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 Karnal --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Ludhiana --- 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Mumbai --- 14,000-14,500 14,000-14,500 Modinagar --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Pathankot --- 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 Rajpura --- 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 Sangrur --- 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Sarhanpur --- 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 Sikandarabad --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonne truck load-- Indore to: Ahmednagar --- 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Ahmedabad --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Amritsar --- 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 Aurangabad --- 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Baroda --- 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Bedi Bunder --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Bhavnagar --- 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Bangalore --- 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 Chandigarh --- 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Delhi --- 20,000-20,500 20,000-20,500 Dhulia --- 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Faridabad --- 20,500-21,000 20,500-21,000 Jaipur --- 18,500-19,000 18,500-19,000 Jalandhar --- 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Jammu* --- 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 Kandla --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Karar --- 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500 Karnal --- 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Kolhapur --- 17,000-17,500 17,000-17,500 Ludhiana --- 26,000-26,500 26,000-26,500 Malegaon --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Mumbai port --- 14,500-15,000 14,500-15,000 Mundra --- 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Nashik --- 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Nanded --- 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Navlakhi --- 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 New Bombay --- 13,500-14,000 13,500-14,000 Okha --- 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300 Porbandar --- 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500 Pipawa --- 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Pune --- 14,500-15,000 14,500-15,000 Satara --- 15,500-16,000 15,500-16,000 Sangli --- 16,000-16,500 16,000-16,500 Solapur --- 15,000-15,500 15,000-15,500 * 9 tonnes (Nagashree)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12