BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 4.50 lac bags
(90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh
state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling
at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 20,700-21,200 20,700-21,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 20,700-21,200 20,800-21,300
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 21,800
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,450
Betul Oils 21,750
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 21,900
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750
General Foods 21,850
Gujarat Ambuja 21,600
Indian Rubber 21,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,500
Khaitan Agro Industries 21,700
Krishana Oil 21,800
Kriti Industries 22,000
Lakhmi Solvex 22,100
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 21,900
Prakash Solvex 21,750
Premier Proteins 21,850
Rama Phopsphates 21,900
Ruchi Soya Industries 21,850
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 21,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,800-55,900 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,100-56,200 55,800-55,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,200-59,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,400-59,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 970-1040 970-1040
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1050 1050
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Bangalore Commodity Desk)
