* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying

support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 4.50 lac bags

(90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh

state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling

at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Monday Previous

Market delivery 20,700-21,200 20,700-21,200

(Auction price)

Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 900 20,700-21,200 20,800-21,300

Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 21,800

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,450

Betul Oils 21,750

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 21,900

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya --

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,000

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750

General Foods 21,850

Gujarat Ambuja 21,600

Indian Rubber 21,500

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,500

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,500

Khaitan Agro Industries 21,700

Krishana Oil 21,800

Kriti Industries 22,000

Lakhmi Solvex 22,100

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 21,900

Prakash Solvex 21,750

Premier Proteins 21,850

Rama Phopsphates 21,900

Ruchi Soya Industries 21,850

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 21,800

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,800-55,900 55,500-55,600

Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,100-56,200 55,800-55,900

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,200-59,300

Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,400-59,500

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 970-1040 970-1040

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1050 1050

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Monday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 349-350

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 352-353

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 340-341

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Monday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Bangalore Commodity Desk)