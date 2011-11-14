* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher

prices.

* Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support.

* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Close Open Previous

Market delivery 20,700-21,200 20,700-21,200 20,700-21,200

(Auction prices)

Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 21,450-22,100 21,450-22,100 21,250-22,100

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 900 20,700-21,200 20,800-21,300

Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil solvent crushing

plant delivery 56,200-56,300 55,800-55,900 55,500-55,600

Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,500-56,600 56,100-56,200 55,800-55,900

Soyoil refined crushing

plant delivery# 59,600-59,700 59,500-59,600 59,200-59,300

Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,800-59,900 59,700-59,800 59,400-59,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil refined (most brands) 970-1040 970-1040 970-1040

Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1050 1050 1050

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950

Spot (48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352 349-350

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 354-355 354-355 352-353

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 354-355

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 342-343 342-343 340-341

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 342-343

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FOR Mumbai

(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Bangalore Commodity Desk)