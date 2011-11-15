* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 3.90 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling while soy oil solvent opened weak on poor buying at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Tuesday Previous

Market delivery 20,700-21,400 20,700-21,200

(Auction price)

Market delivery 20,900-21,500 20,800-21,300

(Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 1000 20,700-21,400 20,900-21,500

Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 21,900

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,500

Betul Oils 21,900

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil --

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,100

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,150

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,850

General Foods 22,000

Gujarat Ambuja 21,900

Indian Rubber 21,600

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours --

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,800

Khaitan Agro Industries 21,950

Krishana Oil 21,900

Kriti Industries 22,150

Lakhmi Solvex 22,250

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,150

Prakash Solvex 22,000

Premier Proteins 21,900

Rama Phopsphates 22,100

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,000

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,000

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,200-56,300

Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,500-56,600

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,600-59,700

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-59,200 59,800-59,900 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 980-1050 970-1040

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1060 1050

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Tuesday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 351-352

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 356-357

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 344-345

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Tuesday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship