汤森路透与华尔街聊天服务公司Symphony缔结伙伴关系
路透6月13日 - 汤森路透已与有华尔街背景的聊天服务公司Symphony Communication Services结盟，使用户可顺畅地聊天和分享数据，缔造出一个更加与彭博难分伯仲的竞争对手。
* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 3.90 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling while soy oil solvent opened weak on poor buying at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 20,700-21,400 20,700-21,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 20,900-21,500 20,800-21,300
(Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 20,700-21,400 20,900-21,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 21,900
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,500
Betul Oils 21,900
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,100
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,150
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,850
General Foods 22,000
Gujarat Ambuja 21,900
Indian Rubber 21,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,800
Khaitan Agro Industries 21,950
Krishana Oil 21,900
Kriti Industries 22,150
Lakhmi Solvex 22,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,150
Prakash Solvex 22,000
Premier Proteins 21,900
Rama Phopsphates 22,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,000
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,200-56,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,500-56,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,600-59,700
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,100-59,200 59,800-59,900 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 980-1050 970-1040
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1060 1050
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,400-17,450 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,350-17,400 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,200-16,250 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 351-352
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 356-357
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 344-345
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。