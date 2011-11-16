UPDATE 1-China iron ore bounces off 7-month low as steel recovers
Nov 16 * Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.80 lac bags
(90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh
state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,700-21,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,900-21,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 21,800
Ambika Solvex 22,100
Bajrang Extractions 21,500
Betul Oils 22,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,150
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750
General Foods 21,950
Gujarat Ambuja 21,800
Indian Rubber 21,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,800
Khaitan Agro Industries 21,850
Krishana Oil 21,800
Kriti Industries 22,150
Lakhmi Solvex 22,200
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,000
Prakash Solvex 21,850
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 22,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 21,950
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 56,500-56,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 56,800-56,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,200-60,300
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 980-1050 980-1050
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1060 1060
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Bangalore Commodity Desk)
