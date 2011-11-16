Nov 16 * Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying

support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.80 lac bags

(90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh

state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Wednesday Previous

Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,700-21,400

(Auction price)

Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,900-21,500

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 1000 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300

Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 21,800

Ambika Solvex 22,100

Bajrang Extractions 21,500

Betul Oils 22,000

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil --

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,150

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,250

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750

General Foods 21,950

Gujarat Ambuja 21,800

Indian Rubber 21,500

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,800

Khaitan Agro Industries 21,850

Krishana Oil 21,800

Kriti Industries 22,150

Lakhmi Solvex 22,200

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,000

Prakash Solvex 21,850

Premier Proteins --

Rama Phopsphates 22,000

Ruchi Soya Industries 21,950

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,000

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Wednesday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 56,500-56,600

Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 56,800-56,900

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,200-60,300

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Wednesday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 980-1050 980-1050

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1060 1060

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Wednesday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,400-17,450

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,250-17,300

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 353-354

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 356-357

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 358-359

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 344-345

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 346-347

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Wednesday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Bangalore Commodity Desk)