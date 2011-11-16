UPDATE 1-China iron ore bounces off 7-month low as steel recovers
* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,700-21,250 20,700-21,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300 20,900-21,500
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,500-22,250 21,500-22,250 21,500-22,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1000 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,100-57,200 56,600-56,700 56,500-56,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 56,900-57,000 56,800-56,900
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,300-60,400 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,600-60,700 60,500-60,600 60,200-60,300 -Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 980-1050 980-1050 980-1050
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1060 1060 1060
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,400-17,450
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,250-17,300
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,350-17,400
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150
Spot (48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,200-16,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 354-355 354-355 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 342-343 342-343 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
