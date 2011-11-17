* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.70 lac bags (90 kg
each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,700-21,250
(Auction price)
Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,450
Betul Oils 22,000
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,100
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,200
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750
General Foods 21,950
Gujarat Ambuja 21,750
Indian Rubber 21,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,800
Khaitan Agro Industries 21,850
Krishana Oil 21,900
Kriti Industries 22,150
Lakhmi Solvex 22,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,100
Prakash Solvex 21,800
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 22,100
Ruchi Soya Industries 21,950
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,100-57,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,600-60,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 980-1050
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1060
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 351-352
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 354-355
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 356-357
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 342-343
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 344-345
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship