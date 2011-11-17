* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore Mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.70 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Thursday Previous

Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,700-21,250

(Auction price)

Market delivery 20,800-21,300 20,800-21,300

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 900 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300

Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,000

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,450

Betul Oils 22,000

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil --

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 22,100

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,200

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750

General Foods 21,950

Gujarat Ambuja 21,750

Indian Rubber 21,400

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,800

Khaitan Agro Industries 21,850

Krishana Oil 21,900

Kriti Industries 22,150

Lakhmi Solvex 22,250

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,100

Prakash Solvex 21,800

Premier Proteins --

Rama Phopsphates 22,100

Ruchi Soya Industries 21,950

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,000

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Thursday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,100-57,200

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,400-60,500

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,600-60,700

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Thursday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 980-1050

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1060

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Thursday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,300-17,350

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,150-17,200

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,250-17,300

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 16,000-16,050

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,100-16,150

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 351-352

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 354-355

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 356-357

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 342-343

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 344-345

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Thursday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship