* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.50 lac bags (90 kg each) of
soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 20,500-21,200 20,700-21,250
(Auction price)
Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 20,500-21,200 20,700-21,250
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 21,800
Ambika Solvex 22,000
Bajrang Extractions 21,400
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 21,850
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 21,900
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,650
General Foods 21,900
Gujarat Ambuja 21,750
Indian Rubber 21,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 21,750
Khaitan Agro Industries 21,700
Krishana Oil 21,800
Kriti Industries 22,000
Lakhmi Solvex 22,050
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 21,900
Prakash Solvex 21,700
Premier Proteins 21,900
Rama Phopsphates 22,000
Ruchi Soya Industries 21,900
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 21,900
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,300-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,800-60,800 60,600-60,700
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship