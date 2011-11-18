* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore Mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.50 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Friday Previous

Market delivery 20,500-21,200 20,700-21,250

(Auction price)

Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 800 20,500-21,200 20,700-21,250

Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 21,800

Ambika Solvex 22,000

Bajrang Extractions 21,400

Betul Oils --

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 21,850

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya 21,900

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,000

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,650

General Foods 21,900

Gujarat Ambuja 21,750

Indian Rubber 21,500

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours --

ITC --

Khandwa Oils 21,750

Khaitan Agro Industries 21,700

Krishana Oil 21,800

Kriti Industries 22,000

Lakhmi Solvex 22,050

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 21,900

Prakash Solvex 21,700

Premier Proteins 21,900

Rama Phopsphates 22,000

Ruchi Soya Industries 21,900

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 21,900

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Friday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,000-57,100

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,300-57,400

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,400-60,500

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,800-60,800 60,600-60,700 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Friday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Friday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 340-341 340-341

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Friday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship