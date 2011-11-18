* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on limited selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:

Soybean yellow

Close Open Previous

Market delivery 20,500-21,200 20,500-21,200 20,700-21,250

(Auction prices)

Market delivery 20,700-21,250 20,700-21,250 20,800-21,300

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 21,400-22,050 21,400-22,050 21,400-22,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 800 20,500-21,200 20,700-21,250

Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil solvent crushing

plant delivery 57,200-57,300 57,100-57,200 57,000-57,100

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,400-57,500 57,300-57,400

Soyoil refined crushing

plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,500-60,600 60,400-60,500

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800 60,600-60,700 -Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Close Open Previous

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950

Spot (48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 349-350 349-350 349-350

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 352-353 352-353 352-353

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 354-355

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 340-341 340-341 340-341

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343 342-343

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Close Open Previous

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FOR Mumbai

(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship