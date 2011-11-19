* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 3.10 lac bags (90 kg each) of soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.

Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:

Soybean yellow Soybean yellow

Saturday Previous

Market delivery 20,800-21,500 20,500-21,200

(Auction price)

Market delivery 21,000-21,600 20,700-21,250

(Traders' price)

Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources:

Arrivals Auction price Traders' price

Indore 900 20,800-21,500 21,000-21,600

Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):

Adani Exports 22,000

Ambika Solvex --

Bajrang Extractions 21,500

Betul Oils 22,250

Bhaskar Oils --

Cargil 22,000

Datiya Agro --

Dewas Soya --

Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,250

Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750

General Foods 22,200

Gujarat Ambuja 21,750

Indian Rubber 21,600

Indraprastha --

Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700

ITC --

Khandwa Oils --

Khaitan Agro Industries 21,950

Krishana Oil 22,000

Kriti Industries 22,200

Lakhmi Solvex 22,250

Param Industries --

Prestige Foods 22,200

Prakash Solvex 21,750

Premier Proteins 21,950

Rama Phopsphates 21,700

Ruchi Soya Industries 22,200

Sonic Biochem --

Vippy Industries 22,050

Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)

Saturday's open Previous close

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,200-57,200 57,200-57,300

Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800

Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000

Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore:

Saturday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060

Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070

Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:

Saturday's open Previous close

FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250

FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100

FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200

Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950

Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050

FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 349-350

FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 352-353

FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 354-355

FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 343-344 340-341

FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 342-343

Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:

Saturday's open Previous close

FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--

FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--

# Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship (Bangalore Commodity Desk)