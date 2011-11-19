* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore Mandi today on better buying
support. According to trade sources about 3.10 lac bags (90 kg each) of
soybean reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 20,800-21,500 20,500-21,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,000-21,600 20,700-21,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 20,800-21,500 21,000-21,600
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,000
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 21,500
Betul Oils 22,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,000
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 21,750
General Foods 22,200
Gujarat Ambuja 21,750
Indian Rubber 21,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries 21,950
Krishana Oil 22,000
Kriti Industries 22,200
Lakhmi Solvex 22,250
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,200
Prakash Solvex 21,750
Premier Proteins 21,950
Rama Phopsphates 21,700
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,200
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,050
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,200-57,200 57,200-57,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 355-356 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 343-344 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)