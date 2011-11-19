* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 20,800-21,500 20,800-21,500 20,500-21,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 21,000-21,600 21,000-21,600 20,700-21,250
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,500-22,250 21,500-22,250 21,400-22,050
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 20,800-21,500 21,000-21,600
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,200-57,300 57,200-57,300 57,200-57,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950
Spot (48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 352-353 352-353 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 355-356 355-356 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 357-358 357-358 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 343-344 343-344 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 345-346 345-346 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)