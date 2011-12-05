* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 2.30 lacs bags (90 kg each) reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 21,400-21,900 21,100-21,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,600-22,000 21,300-21,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 21,400-21,900 21,600-22,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 22,250 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,550 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000 General Foods 22,450 Gujarat Ambuja 21,900 Indian Rubber 22,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,800 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,100 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,100 Krishana Oil 22,250 Kriti Industries 22,300 Lakhmi Solvex 22,400 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,400 Prakash Solvex 22,000 Premier Proteins 22,300 Rama Phopsphates 22,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,450 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,500-56,600 56,200-56,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,800-56,900 56,500-56,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,100-60,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,300-60,400 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,100-17,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,800-15,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 349-350 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 352-353 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 340-341 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship