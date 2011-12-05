* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 2.30 lacs bags
(90 kg each) reached today in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 21,400-21,900 21,100-21,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,600-22,000 21,300-21,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 21,400-21,900 21,600-22,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils 22,250
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,550
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,000
General Foods 22,450
Gujarat Ambuja 21,900
Indian Rubber 22,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,800
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,100
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,100
Krishana Oil 22,250
Kriti Industries 22,300
Lakhmi Solvex 22,400
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,400
Prakash Solvex 22,000
Premier Proteins 22,300
Rama Phopsphates 22,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,450
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,500-56,600 56,200-56,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,800-56,900 56,500-56,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,100-60,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,300-60,400
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1070 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,100-17,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,800-15,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 349-350
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 352-353
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 340-341
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship