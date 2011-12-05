* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 21,400-21,900 21,400-21,900 21,100-21,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 21,600-22,000 21,600-22,000 21,300-21,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 21,800-22,550 21,800-22,550 21,650-22,350 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 21,400-21,900 21,600-22,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,800-56,900 56,500-56,600 56,200-56,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,100-57,200 56,800-56,900 56,500-56,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,500-60,600 60,100-60,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800 60,300-60,400 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 990-1060 990-1060 990-1060 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1070 1070 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,100-17,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 16,950-17,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 15,800-15,850 Spot (48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352 349-350 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 354-355 354-355 352-353 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 354-355 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 342-343 342-343 340-341 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 342-343 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship