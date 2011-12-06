* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support while soy oil refined prices were weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 21,400-22,000 21,400-22,000 21,400-21,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 21,600-22,100 21,600-22,100 21,600-22,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 21,900-22,600 21,900-22,600 21,800-22,550 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 21,400-22,000 21,600-22,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,000-57,100 56,800-56,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500 57,100-57,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,800-60,900 60,700-60,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 61,000-61,100 60,900-61,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1000-1070 1000-1070 990-1060 Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1080 1080 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 Spot (48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352 351-352 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 354-355 354-355 354-355 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 356-357 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 342-343 342-343 342-343 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 344-345 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship