* Soybean prices were steady at close on limited buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support
while soy oil refined prices were weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 21,400-22,000 21,400-22,000 21,400-21,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 21,600-22,100 21,600-22,100 21,600-22,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 21,900-22,600 21,900-22,600 21,800-22,550
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 21,400-22,000 21,600-22,100
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,000-57,100 56,800-56,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,400-57,500 57,100-57,200
Soyoil refined crushing
plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,800-60,900 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 61,000-61,100 60,900-61,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1000-1070 1000-1070 990-1060
Soyoil refined (fortune brand) 1080 1080 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950
Spot (48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352 351-352
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 354-355 354-355 354-355
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 356-357
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) 342-343 342-343 342-343
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 344-345
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship