* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. Most of the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State are
closed due to Moharram.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 21,400-22,000 21,400-21,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,600-22,100 21,600-22,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 21,400-22,000 21,600-22,100
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,300
Ambika Solvex --
Bajrang Extractions 22,000
Betul Oils 22,300
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,400
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 22,450
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,600
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,100
General Foods 22,400
Gujarat Ambuja 22,000
Indian Rubber 22,150
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,200
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,250
Krishana Oil 22,300
Kriti Industries 22,600
Lakhmi Solvex 22,600
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,500
Prakash Solvex 22,150
Premier Proteins 22,450
Rama Phopsphates 22,600
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,400
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 22,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 56,800-56,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,100-57,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,800-60,900 60,700-60,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,000-61,100 60,900-61,000
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1000-1070 990-1060
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1080 1070
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship