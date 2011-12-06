* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. Most of the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh State are closed due to Moharram. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 21,400-22,000 21,400-21,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,600-22,100 21,600-22,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 21,400-22,000 21,600-22,100 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,300 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 22,000 Betul Oils 22,300 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,400 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 22,450 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,600 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,100 General Foods 22,400 Gujarat Ambuja 22,000 Indian Rubber 22,150 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 21,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,200 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,250 Krishana Oil 22,300 Kriti Industries 22,600 Lakhmi Solvex 22,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,500 Prakash Solvex 22,150 Premier Proteins 22,450 Rama Phopsphates 22,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,400 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 56,800-56,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,100-57,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,800-60,900 60,700-60,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,000-61,100 60,900-61,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1000-1070 990-1060 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1080 1070 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,200-17,250 17,200-17,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,050-17,100 17,050-17,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 15,900-15,950 15,900-15,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 351-352 351-352 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 354-355 354-355 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 342-343 342-343 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship