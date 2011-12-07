* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 2.25 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 21,400-22,100 21,400-22,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,600-22,150 21,600-22,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1000 21,400-22,100 21,600-22,150 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,400 Ambika Solvex -- Bajrang Extractions 22,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,550 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,600 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,200 General Foods 22,500 Gujarat Ambuja 22,000 Indian Rubber 22,200 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,300 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,350 Krishana Oil 22,300 Kriti Industries 22,600 Lakhmi Solvex 22,600 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,600 Prakash Solvex 22,200 Premier Proteins 22,500 Rama Phopsphates 22,600 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,500 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 22,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,900-58,000 57,400-57,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,200-58,300 57,700-57,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 60,700-60,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 60,900-61,000 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1000-1070 1000-1070 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1080 1080 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,200-17,250 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,050-17,100 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,150-17,200 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 15,900-15,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,000-16,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 351-352 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 354-355 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 356-357 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 342-343 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 344-345 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship