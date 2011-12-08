* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 1.80 lac bags (90 kg
each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 21,500-22,200 21,400-22,000
(Auction price)
Market delivery 21,700-22,300 21,600-22,100
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 900 21,500-22,200 21,700-22,300
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 22,600
Ambika Solvex 22,500
Bajrang Extractions 22,250
Betul Oils 22,350
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 22,850
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,900
Divya Jyoti Industries 22,250
General Foods 22,700
Gujarat Ambuja 22,250
Indian Rubber 22,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 22,500
Khaitan Agro Industries 22,500
Krishana Oil 22,500
Kriti Industries 22,750
Lakhmi Solvex 22,800-22,850
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 22,750
Prakash Solvex 22,250
Premier Proteins 22,750
Rama Phopsphates 22,750
Ruchi Soya Industries 22,700
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,200-58,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,500-58,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,600-61,700 61,400-61,500
Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1000-1070
Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1080
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 358-359
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 346-347
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship