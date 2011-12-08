* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. According to trade sources about 1.80 lac bags (90 kg each) arrived in the mandies of Madhya Pradesh State. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 21,500-22,200 21,400-22,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 21,700-22,300 21,600-22,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 900 21,500-22,200 21,700-22,300 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 22,600 Ambika Solvex 22,500 Bajrang Extractions 22,250 Betul Oils 22,350 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 22,850 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 22,900 Divya Jyoti Industries 22,250 General Foods 22,700 Gujarat Ambuja 22,250 Indian Rubber 22,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 22,500 Khaitan Agro Industries 22,500 Krishana Oil 22,500 Kriti Industries 22,750 Lakhmi Solvex 22,800-22,850 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 22,750 Prakash Solvex 22,250 Premier Proteins 22,750 Rama Phopsphates 22,750 Ruchi Soya Industries 22,700 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,400-58,500 58,200-58,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,700-58,800 58,500-58,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,600-61,700 61,400-61,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1010-1080 1000-1070 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1090 1080 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 17,300-17,350 17,300-17,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 17,150-17,200 17,150-17,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 17,250-17,300 17,250-17,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 16,000-16,050 16,000-16,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 16,100-16,150 16,100-16,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 353-354 353-354 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 356-357 356-357 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 358-359 358-359 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 344-345 344-345 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 346-347 346-347 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship